ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $232,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

