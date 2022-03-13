Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$24.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$628.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$20.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

