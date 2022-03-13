Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$28.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.28.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.35. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.99 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

