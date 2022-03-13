Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:JOY opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

