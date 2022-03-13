Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.41.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.04 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

