Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

