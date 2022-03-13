Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 805,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,635,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

