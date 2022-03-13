Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $890.20

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 890.20 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 861.04 ($11.28), with a volume of 225822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853.80 ($11.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 541.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.08.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

