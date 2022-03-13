Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.49

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 4891039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.