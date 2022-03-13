Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$110.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.75.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.33. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$47.61 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

