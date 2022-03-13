National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Investment analysts at National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

