eBay Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

eBay stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $240,751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

