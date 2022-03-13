Barrington Research Comments on Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIK. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a P/E ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,032,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

