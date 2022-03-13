Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By Truist Financial

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of DV opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,734 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

