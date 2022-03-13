Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOFV opened at $0.89 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

