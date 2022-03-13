Analysts Issue Forecasts for BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BWAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.