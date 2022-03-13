Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.80

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.77, with a volume of 71711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.59.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.24. The company has a market cap of C$19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.55%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

