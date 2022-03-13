Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.10

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 2,344 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,921,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

