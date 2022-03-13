Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.47

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 2249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

