Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.33. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 15,263 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $106,826,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
