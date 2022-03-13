Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.33. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 15,263 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $106,826,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

