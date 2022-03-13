Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

