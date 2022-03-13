Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $133,339 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,629.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

