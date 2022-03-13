Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of to exceed $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of to exceed $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.