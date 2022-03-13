Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 863 ($11.31).
TM17 stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 666.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 714.61. The stock has a market cap of £723.11 million and a PE ratio of 29.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($5.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.40).
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
