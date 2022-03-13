Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.00) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.80).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.16. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

