Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.26 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

