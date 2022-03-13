Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,066,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,264 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

