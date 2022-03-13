Richard Keers Acquires 7 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,006 ($39.39) per share, for a total transaction of £210.42 ($275.71).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,997 ($39.27) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,286.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,501.11. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Get Schroders alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.82) to GBX 3,750 ($49.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,724.86 ($48.81).

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.