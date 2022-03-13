Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £9,888.80 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.63) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,957.02).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.19) per share, with a total value of £14,779.50 ($19,365.17).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.85) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,925.05).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.69) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($19,652.12).

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,728.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,287.02. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,260 ($29.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £308.89 million and a P/E ratio of -224.14.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

