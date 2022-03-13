Paul Hollingworth Acquires 4,778 Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.59) on Friday. Volution Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 509.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.91 million and a P/E ratio of 41.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

FAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

