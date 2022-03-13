Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.43.

Shares of SJ opened at C$38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.69 and a 12 month high of C$54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.