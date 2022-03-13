Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.75. The company has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.00.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

