Raymond James Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

TSE CHW opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$9.08 and a 1-year high of C$14.65. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.39. The firm has a market cap of C$247.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

