TD Securities Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$100.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.25.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$91.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.84 and a one year high of C$95.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.