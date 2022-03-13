Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.03 on Friday. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

