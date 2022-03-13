Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Caleres by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

