Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Caleres by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
