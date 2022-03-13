Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paragon 28 Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

FNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:FNA opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

