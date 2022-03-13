Athersys (ATHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.75 on Friday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Athersys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Athersys by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Athersys by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

