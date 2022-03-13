Barrington Research Comments on The Marcus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 213,260 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

