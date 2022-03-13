$579.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $579.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.30 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $677.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

