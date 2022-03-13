IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) versus Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Head to Head Comparison

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Illumina and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 1 7 2 0 2.10 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Illumina currently has a consensus target price of $407.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.75%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Illumina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Illumina and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.53 billion 10.54 $762.00 million $5.05 60.17 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 9.14 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 16.82% 11.35% 7.48% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Illumina beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

