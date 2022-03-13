Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $84.00. The company traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 577196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

