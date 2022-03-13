Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheels Up Experience traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 45688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 884,014 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $18,058,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

