One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Trading Up 5.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLP. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $647.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

