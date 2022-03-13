Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.99. Guild shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,064 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $698.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

