Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $10.99. Guild shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,064 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $698.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28.
Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
