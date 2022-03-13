Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 378.0% in February

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 378.0% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.