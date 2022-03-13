Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 364.5% in February

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 364.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.04 on Friday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

