Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 395.7% in February

Mar 13th, 2022

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

