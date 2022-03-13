Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 395.7% in February

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NINOY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

