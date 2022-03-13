HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Hits $154.75 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $154.75 million and $1,515.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00227304 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

