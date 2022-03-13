GXChain Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $129.92 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00004423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,857,578 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

